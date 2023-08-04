Anthony Davis reportedly signs three-year, $186 max extension to stay with Lakers

DENVER NUGGETS VS LOS ANGELES LAKERS, NBA PLAYOFFS LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers runs back to the defensive end against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of the Western Conference finals game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post) (AAron Ontiveroz/Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping Anthony Davis around through the 2028 NBA season. Davis reportedly inked a three-year, $186 max extension to stay with the team Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

Davis, 30, averaged 25.9 points and 12.5 rebounds in 54 games with Los Angeles last season.

