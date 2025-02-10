Another series of winter storms to bring snow and ice to millions across the U.S. this week. Here's the current forecast.

Another series of winter storms is set to sweep across a wide swath of the country this week, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to millions of Americans, forecasters say.

Nearly 200 million people across parts of 40 states could see snow during the week ahead, according to Fox Weather.

The latest round of storms comes on the heels of successive systems that brought snow and ice to many of the same areas that will see more of the same wintry weather.

First storm arrives Tuesday — with heavy snow

The first storm is expected to develop over the Plains on Monday before moving on to the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Tuesday.

Heavy snow is likely to fall in numerous states, including Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, all of which are forecast to receive up to six inches.

Snowfall rates of an inch an hour are possible in cities along the I-70 and I-95 corridors, according to the National Weather Service.

Ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch are possible in the Appalachians, especially within the Blue Ridge Mountains from far northwest North Carolina into southwest Virginia.

“The freezing rain will make travel dangerous and may cause power outages and tree damage,” the weather service said.

Second storm to follow — bringing more ice to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast

A second system is expected to follow along a more northerly track, bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain from Colorado to Maine on Wednesday and Thursday.

While four to eight inches of snow are possible across the Plains and Midwest, accumulating ice will be the main concern as this storm heads east.

"There is a chance that the corridor of sleet and freezing rain is more expansive with the second storm compared to previous rounds over the past week, especially across the mid-Atlantic region and New England," AccuWeather warned. "Cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Binghamton, New York, and Springfield, Massachusetts, may be among some spots to be within the core of the ice later this week as the storm moves through."

Third storm could bring severe weather from coast to coast

A third storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevadas and Rockies, and heavy rain to California on Thursday and Friday, including areas in Southern California still recovering from the recent wildfires.

"This storm has the potential to bring life threatening debris flows in and below recent burn scars," the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned.

The system will then move to the Plains and Midwest, bringing a swath of snow from Kansas to Michigan on Friday and Saturday before bringing the potential for more snow and ice to the Northeast this weekend.

Another arctic blast in the Upper Midwest

In addition to the winter storms, another Arctic blast is forecast for the Upper Midwest, where temperatures are expected to plunge 25 to 40 degrees below average by Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

And frigid temperatures are expected to be in place for the foreseeable future.

"If you're hoping for a substantial warmup soon, you'll be waiting for a bit longer," the National Weather Service in Bismarck, N.D., office wrote on X. "Arctic air will keep temperatures very cold through this week, and below normal temperatures are favored to continue through the third week of February."