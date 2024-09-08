Angel Reese announces she's out for season with injury, finishes with most rebounds in WNBA history

WNBA: AUG 30 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the second half of a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever on August 30, 2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Angel Reese's record-setting rookie season is over two weeks before anyone expected.

The Chicago Sky forward announced she will miss the rest of the season due to an injury on Saturday. The issue is likely a wrist injury, as she was previously announced as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Wings.

This article will be updated with more information.

