Angel Reese on narrative that Caitlin Clark is raising WNBA's profile: 'It's not just one person'

Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 15: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky is announced before tipoff against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on May 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Angel Reese has never been shy about speaking her mind, and in response to the perception that the WNBA's profile is rocketing upward because of Caitlin Clark, the Chicago Sky forward had something to say in a since-deleted post on X Thursday night.

"And that's on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight. #SKYTOWN," Reese posted after the Sky's 90-81 win over the New York Liberty.

Two prominent male athletes this week spoke up in defense of Clark after the Indiana Fever guard has had criticisms directed her way as she begins her professional career.

On his podcast this week, LeBron James said, "Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is gonna happen for the WNBA."

During Wednesday night's "Inside the NBA" show, Charles Barkley said players should be "thanking" Clark for the league getting charter flights for road games and he brought up "all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA."

But while Clark deserves some credit for helping bring new fans and attention to the league, Reese made sure to point out in her pre-game media availability on Thursday that there's more than one star in this season's WNBA rookie class.

"It's not just one person, I think people don't realize that [because] the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game," Reese said via the Associated Press. "It's a lot of us — me, Kamilla [Cardoso], there's Cameron [Brink], Rickea [Jackson]. There's so many great players and it's been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game.

"I love it for us all and we're just going to continue to keep going."

Clark's Fever are 0-5 while Reese and the Sky improved to 2-1 with Thursday night's win over the previously undefeated Liberty. Both players are having good starts offensively with Clark averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game and Reese putting up 12 points and 8.7 rebounds through 3 games.

But to Reese's point, Brink has been strong on the glass averaging 6 rebounds per game as well as 2.3 assists. Her Los Angeles Sparks teammate, Rickea Jackson, has 9.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 3 games. Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards has 20 rebounds and 5 blocks through 5 games.

Reese's Sky teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, who was selected third overall in this year's WNBA draft, is targeted a June 1 return after suffering a shoulder injury during preseason. Seattle Storm guard Nika Mühl finally played her first game this week after missing four games while awaiting approval of a work visa.

Reese is doing what she can to elevate the league while elevating herself. She attended the prestigious Met Gala earlier this month in New York and this week was named as a part-owner of DC Power Football Club, Washington's new women's pro soccer team.

Clark will continue to get attention thanks to her legendary college career, but as this WNBA season goes on Reese and other rookies should start getting their due as their on-court performances play a role in shaping the future of the league.