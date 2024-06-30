Angel Reese sets WNBA record with 10th consecutive double-double

WNBA: JUN 27 Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 27: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky during the second half against the Las Vegas Aces on June 27,2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Angel Reese has carved out a piece of WNBA history for herself 17 games into her rookie season. The Chicago Sky forward set a league record for most consecutive games with a double-double during a single season in Sunday's 70–62 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Reese scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, reaching double figures in both categories for the 10th straight game. She surpasses Candace Parker, who notched nine consecutive double-doubles during the 2015 season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Yet at 22 years old, Reese is the youngest WNBA player to reach that mark. Parker was 29 and in her eighth season when she set the bar for consecutive double-doubles at nine.

Parker still holds the WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles overall with 12, set between the 2009 and 2010 campaigns. But that's within reach for Reese, as well.

Reese previously set the rookie record with seven consecutive double-doubles when she scored 16 points with 18 rebounds on June 20 versus the Dallas Wings, topping the mark set by Tina Charles (2010, Connecticut Sun) and Cindy Brown (1998, Detroit Shock).

The WNBA rookie record for total double-doubles in a season is 22, held by Charles. After Sunday's effort, Reese has 11 on the season with 23 games remaining on the 2024 schedule.