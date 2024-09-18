Americans can now renew their passports online. Here's how to do it.

Passport of USA on Notebook keyboard, close up. Identification of the user on the Internet. Prohibition of access to the Internet without passport data. issuing a passport via Internet Passport of USA on Notebook's keyboard, close up. Identification of the user on the Internet. Prohibition of access to the Internet without passport data. issuing a passport via Internet (Diy13/Getty Images)

American travelers are now able to renew their passports online — skipping the mail-in process that has often caused delays.

The State Department on Wednesday announced that the online renewal system is now fully up and running.

"By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement .

A digital renewal system was previously announced in 2021 via an executive order from President Biden, but applications were halted indefinitely in 2023 due to a big backlog.

Staffing shortages from the COVID-19 pandemic had caused lengthy delays in passport processing. As a result, the State Department increased hiring and implemented technological improvements to help decrease the processing times.

The State Department said more than 24 million U.S. passport books and cards were issued within a 12-month period last year, an all-time record high.

➡️ What has changed?

U.S. citizens who are 25 years or older and have had a passport that has expired within the last five years or will expire in the coming year won’t have to fill out or print an application, mail a check, make an appointment or go to get your passport photo taken.

💻 How does it work?

If a traveler meets the requirements set by the State Department, they can renew their passport online.

A person can create an account on the State Department website to start the renewal process, enter the old passport information and impending travel plans. Renewers can take their passport photo with a cellphone and upload it, as long as it’s not a selfie, the person is in front of a white background and the image is recent.

Online passport renewals can be paid using a credit or debit card.

📋 What are the requirements to renew online?

Those who want to renew their passport online have to meet some of the following requirements , according to the State Department:

Must be U.S. citizens and 25 years or older and must have possession of the passport that’s being renewed (wasn’t previously reported lost or stolen)

The passport being renewed is or was valid for 10 years

The passport being renewed was issued by the State Department between 2009 and 2015, or over 9 years but less than 15 years from the date you plan to submit your application.

There are no changes in name, gender or date of birth for the renewed passport

Traveler must live in a U.S. state or territory

The person seeking renewal has to be applying for a tourist passport. Renewals for diplomats, officials or service passports can’t be completed online.

The traveler has to be able to upload a digital passport photo and pay for the renewed passport using a debit or credit card.

After the online application is submitted, the existing passport being renewed will be canceled. It cannot be used for international travel until the person receives the renewed one.

🗓️ When can you expect your passport if you renew online?

Routine processing time takes six to eight weeks, which is the typical amount of time renewal applications take at a passport agency. It does not include mailing times, according to the State Department website .

However, Blinken also said that the overall time it takes to renew could be less. “The average routine passport is being processed today in roughly one-third the time as at the same point last summer, and well under the advertised six to eight weeks processing times,” Blinken said.

Expedited service and urgent travel service are not available for those looking to renew online.