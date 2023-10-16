ALCS, NLCS: Rangers vs. Astros, Phillies vs. Diamondbacks news, scores, highlights and live tracker

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v. Houston Astros - Game One HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: Corey Seager #5 and Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers celebrate their win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The all-Texas ALCS is underway. The Texas Rangers came out on top in Game 1 on Sunday, defeating the Houston Astros in a 2-0 pitchers' duel with the help of some fantastic defense from Evan Carter.

Game 2 provides the Astros with a chance to bounce back. Framber Valdez will take the mound looking to even the series. Nathan Eovaldi — who was masterful in his ALDS start against the Baltimore Orioles — will get the ball for the Rangers.

Later, the Philadelphia Phillies will kick off the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Philadelphia is looking to make it two straight trips to the World Series, while Arizona hasn't found itself in this position since 2007, when the D-backs were swept by the Colorado Rockies in the NLCS.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound Monday for the Diamondbacks. He'll be opposed by Aaron Nola, who gets the start for the Phillies.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as all four remaining postseason teams are in action Monday.