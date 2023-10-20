ALCS, NLCS: Astros vs. Rangers, Phillies vs. Diamondbacks scores, highlights, news and live tracker

Houston Astros' Jose Abreu runs up the first base line after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in Game 4 of the baseball American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The MLB playoffs continue Friday, starting with Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros (5:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Houston tied the best-of-seven series 2-2 Thursday in Arlington by jumping on the Rangers early and keeping the pressure on for a 10-3 win. While both teams are even now, the Astros seem to have the momentum. The team has outscored the Rangers 57-18 (+39) in their past five games in Arlington. That run differential is the best in MLB history throughout five road games by any team against a 90-win opponent, per ESPN Stats & Info.

On Friday, the Astros will look to win their third straight game. Game 5 will feature the same pitching matchup as Game 1. When Rangers right-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Astros' Justin Verlander battled last, Texas claimed the victory.

Game 4 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is next on tap (8:07 p.m. EST, TBS).

Thursday's Game 3 contest was a low-scoring pitchers' duel at Chase Field in Phoenix that ended with Ketel Marte walking it off in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks in the 2-1 win. But it's the Phillies who lead the series 2-1, while Arizona looks to even things on Friday. Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will start for Philadelphia. The D-backs plan to lead with Joe Mantiply.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates from NLCS Game 4 and ALCS Game 5 on Thursday.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!