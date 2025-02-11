AFC Offseason Fantasy Football Questions: One thing to watch for from every team

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the NFL regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Our analysts reveal one thing that will move the fantasy football needle this offseason for each AFC squad.

AFC East

Analysis by Scott Pianowski

Buffalo Bills: It's time to get a true WR1

Josh Allen won the MVP award and somehow did it without an impactful receiver; no one in the Buffalo WR room ranked in the top 35 at year's end. Maybe the Bills can dream of a juicy upside for rising sophomore Keon Coleman, but most of the targets in this offense look like capped-ceiling players. If you think Allen is great already, imagine him with a dynamic field-stretcher in his huddle. Buffalo needs to look for upside help at this position.

Miami Dolphins: Will the offense bounce back?

The Miami offense was derailed by Tua Tagovailoa's early-season concussion, and in an effort to keep Tagovailoa healthy, the downfield passing game was shelved. Consider this: after Week 1, Tyreek Hill never had a reception greater than 30 yards. Part of Miami's offseason mission is to get Hill excited and on board with the offense again — he sounded like a frustrated player when 2024 ended — but head coach Mike McDaniel also needs to get comfortable letting Tagovailoa take deep drops and aim for splash plays downfield. Hill wasn't the only receiver impacted; Jaylen Waddle's YPC dropped to 12.8, his second straight collapse in that column.

New York Jets: Quarterback remains the biggest problem

It sounds like the Aaron Rodgers experiment is over, and there's no heir apparent in the building. So New York will evaluate every possible trade and draft option for the quarterback seat. After that is resolved, New York needs to figure out what went wrong with young talents Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, both mild disappointments in 2024. Perhaps Wilson was mostly derailed by Rodgers' established connection with midseason addition, Davante Adams. The Jets need to evaluate how redeemable the relationship is with Wilson.

New England Patriots: Build around Drake Maye

The good news is that New England nailed the QB pick last year; Drake Maye was remarkably poised as a rookie. But the rest of the offense needs help around him. Start with an impact lineman or two — the New England blockers resembled a Mass Pike tollbooth — and think about a receiver, also; the Patriots likely missed with Ja’Lynn Polk in the second round last year (oh, how it stings, passing on likely star Ladd McConkey).

AFC North

Analysis by Andy Behrens

Cincinnati Bengals: Stop making Joe Burrow a punching bag

At some point, the Bengals are going to want to take the necessary steps to ensure that Burrow does not finish his career as the most sacked quarterback in NFL history. He was taken down another 48 times last season, which is not ideal. Aside from protection, this is not actually a team that needs to move the needle so much as they need to simply keep the needle buried in the red. Let’s find a way to make things work long-term with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. If that happens, Cincinnati’s offense should remain an upper-tier fantasy machine.

Cleveland Browns: Where do you start?

If this team can simply find a way to fill gaping holes at quarterback, running back and receiver in an offseason in which they have no available cap space — and their star pass rusher wants out of town — they are back in business. It's almost too easy, right?

No, obviously the Browns need to slowly build back in the aftermath of the single worst trade in NFL history, and this rehab project is probably going to take more than a single offseason. They have checked none of the important boxes. If they can simply emerge from the draft feeling as if they have a quarterback-of-the-future on the roster and perhaps a veteran caretaker QB for 2025, it would be a solid beginning. But this needle ain’t moving far.

Baltimore Ravens: Get Isaiah Likely in the gameplan

Last season, Baltimore’s offense gave us the overall QB1, RB2, TE5 and a pair of top-30 receivers, so this offense is basically as good as it gets. Fantasy managers are never going to argue with the addition of a playmaking wideout to an already-loaded team, although it’s not a screaming need. If the Ravens would simply commit to keeping Likely involved on a consistent basis, that would be fine as well.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Needs at 3 major offensive positions

Pittsburgh is a franchise wandering in the QB wilderness, and there are no easy answers available this offseason. It’s a predicament, no question. This team will presumably run it back with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but neither path feels transformative. Adding a versatile receiver to complement George Pickens would certainly help. Also, with Najee Harris headed into free agency, the Steelers are likely to draft a running back who becomes immediately relevant in fantasy. Cam Skattebo would be an instantly iconic member of this franchise — it almost feels too perfect.

AFC South

Analysis by Matt Harmon

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson needs to take a leap

This one will be difficult to track and frankly, we won’t know if it’s a reality until the games actually start. However, we’ll get some clues on the internal confidence surrounding their franchise passer based on how Indianapolis approaches the offseason. I expect the Colts to add some degree of competition. There is a lot of talent in the Colts wide receiver room but they need stable quarterback play to maximize their abilities.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Liam Coen's hiring moves the needle

Coen and the Jaguars brass will need to focus on replenishing the offensive line with young talent in a similar fashion to the Buccaneers the last two seasons to get any kind of similar results in Jacksonville. However, Coen still pushed all the right buttons from a design and play-calling perspective last season. We should all be excited to see what he can do with Brian Thomas Jr. Coen specifically called out his ability to work from multiple alignments regarding his role in the new offense.

Houston Texans: The team needs more wide receivers

The truth of the matter is that system change and perhaps an influx of new talent is needed to rebuild an offensive line that fell apart last season. One has already taken place. Nothing will move the needle for existing players like C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon and Nico Collins more than that change. However, don't rule out this team making multiple additions in the wide receiver room. Stefon Diggs is a free agent and Tank Dell is a longshot to play significant snaps next season, if at all. The right complement to Collins could be a big-time fantasy winner.

Tennessee Titans: It's time to get serious at quarterback

The Titans are in a tough spot with the first overall pick in a class that lacks a consensus top passer. However, they can’t run into next season with a pairing in the same ballpark as the WIll Levis and Mason Rudolph tandem. With a new GM in place and Brian Callahan presumably more empowered to pick his guy at the position, expect them to add multiple quarterbacks. Whether those additions rise to the level of “serious” remains to be seen.

AFC West

Analysis by Dalton Del Don

Kansas City Chiefs: Determine Isiah Pacheco's health

Pacheco didn’t look nearly the same after returning from a fractured fibula, losing the lead-back role to 29-year-old Kareem Hunt. The Chiefs’ feature back offers major fantasy upside, and Hunt will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Kansas City’s backfield roster moves will reveal how confident the team is in Pacheco’s health and ultimately his 2025 outlook.

Denver Broncos: Find a new starting running back

Javonte Williams hasn’t been the same player since multi-ligament knee surgery, and he’s an unrestricted free agent. Denver has a paper-thin depth chart, so a new feature back in a productive Sean Payton offense would have top-10 fantasy RB upside. Whether through the draft or free agency, running back is a major position of need for the Broncos, and the solution will move the fantasy needle.

Los Angeles Chargers: Also find a new starting running back

J.K. Dobbins was one of last year’s best stories returning from another major injury, but he’s never reached 200 carries in a season and enters 2025 as an unrestricted free agent. Los Angeles will want to continue to run the ball heavily, so addressing RB will be a top priority this offseason. Whoever becomes the Chargers’ next lead back will be a fantasy difference-maker.

Las Vegas Raiders: Find a starting quarterback

Las Vegas’ fantasy outlook continues to hinge on getting a capable quarterback, as it remains the team’s top position of need. The Raiders could make a move in the draft or through free agency, but fantasy managers are begging Las Vegas to get Brock Bowers a QB. Bowers has top-10 overall fantasy upside, but his 112 catches as a rookie resulted in a modest five touchdowns. The Raiders upgrading at quarterback would move the needle.