Aces star A'ja Wilson is out with lower leg injury vs. Liberty, will miss first game in three seasons

WNBA: SEP 06 Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 06: Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) waits to enter the game during a WNBA game between Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun on September 6, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the New York Liberty, the Aces announced Sunday. Wilson is reportedly listed as having a lower right leg injury.

The 28-year-old center was not originally listed on the Aces' injury report released on Saturday, but was ruled out a few hours before tipoff. It is likely that Aces head coach Becky Hammon is simply resting Wilson, and that the center will not miss many games.

UPDATE: A’ja Wilson has just been ruled OUT for today’s Aces at Liberty game with a lower right leg injury. https://t.co/zQfTcUF7aH — Callie Lawson-Freeman (@CallieJLaw) September 8, 2024

Wilson tweaked her right leg late in Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun, but was able to walk off the court.

This will mark the first game that Wilson has missed all season; in fact, it will be the first regular season game that Wilson has missed in three seasons. The two-time MVP played and started in all 36 regular season games in 2022, and all 40 regular season games in 2023.

The injury will leave the Aces without their primary points-getter for the game, which is a rematch of last year's WNBA finals. Wilson, who is once again an MVP frontrunner, is having an outstanding year on both offense and defense, averaging 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds, plus 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks.

The Aces are currently sitting in fourth in the WNBA with a 22-12 record. The team clinched a playoff berth on August 30 after defeating the Atlanta Dream.