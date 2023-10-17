Aaron Rodgers 'way ahead' of schedule on Achilles recovery as Jets refuse to rule out a postseason return

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws the football prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers took the field during pregame warmups Sunday without the aid of crutches and played a game of catch.

The scene stoked speculation that the New York Jets quarterback is healing faster than expected from his Achilles tendon tear.

Aaron Rodgers is throwing the football and walking without crutches or a boot less than six weeks after Achilles surgery. That’s equally insane and incredible.pic.twitter.com/MPxCeB8qKs — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 15, 2023

With the Jets improving to 3-3 without him in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, there's hope in New York that he might actually be able to return in time for a potential playoff run. Doing so would mark a remarkable return from an Achilles tear in the same season it was sustained. Achilles tears generally sideline NFL players for up to a year.

At 39 years old, Rodgers isn't a prime candidate for an early turn return. But that's not stopping Rodgers from staying optimistic. He addressed his recovery Tuesday in his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"We're way ahead of schedule and there's critical markers that I need to hit..



The goal is to get back on the football field but I'm not gonna put a specific timetable on it"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AGloIWIEnY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023

"We're kind of way ahead," Rodgers said. "There's markers. You saw me walk without crutches and throw on the field. Another marker is gonna be jogging. Another marker is gonna be going through a pregame workout probably, getting on a practice field."

Rodgers then reiterated that he's "ahead of schedule" while citing multiple contributing factors: his rehab, his surgery by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, his diet and the "power of the mind, power of the manifestation."

He did so while acknowledging that "all those things together still doesn't get you back on the field."

"That's the goal, Rodgers continued. "We'll see what happens. I'm not gonna put a timetable on it."

Rodgers underwent a procedure by ElAttrache in September that reportedly included an internal brace called speed bridge that was placed on his torn left Achilles. Per an NFL Network report, "the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return."

As for the power of manifestation, Rodgers isn't the only believer. Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about Rodgers' recovery in an interview with NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Tuesday morning.

"For him to be walking already, I wouldn't put anything past him," Saleh said. "He is a big believer in manifestation; you are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing himself to return faster than what you're supposed to be."

While a return the postseason for Rodgers would be an outlier, it wouldn't be completely without precedent. Then-Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers played in the postseason in 2022 after tearing his Achilles in the offseason. He returned for the Rams' playoff opener in January after tearing his Achilles the previous July — a roughly six-month time frame. He was 22 years old.

Rodgers is 17 years older. And he tore his Achilles in September. That would give him a four-month recovery window in the instance that the Jets made the playoffs in his absence. It's a long shot on multiple fronts.

But Rodgers and the Jets aren't ruling anything out.