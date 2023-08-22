Aaron Rodgers and State Farm reportedly part ways after 12 years of Discount Double Checks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up before the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and State Farm Insurance have reportedly ended one of the NFL's most famous endorsements.

The player and company's 12-year-old relationship reached its conclusion during last season's playoffs, with Rodgers' final commercial appearance coming in January, according to Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen:

"We wish Aaron the best in his future endeavors," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email confirming the previously unreported end to their marketing agreement.

Rodgers had been doing commercials for State Farm since 2011, the year he won his first and only Super Bowl championship with the Green Bay Packers. The spots were a quick hit, with Rodgers' championship belt celebration repurposed into the "Discount Double Check." The slogan crossed over into NFL culture and State Farm has ridden the league's wave ever since.

Per Sportico, Rodgers' deal with the company was one of the most valuable endorsement deals in the league at an estimated $3 million per year.

Much has changed for Rodgers since he started appearing in those commercials, though. He became a magnet for controversy starting a few years ago when he was found to have publicly misrepresented his COVID-19 immunization status and blamed the "woke mob" for the backlash. One sponsor, a Wisconsin-based healthcare organization, understandably jumped ship after that, while State Farm stuck by him, though it did release a statement saying it didn't support some of his statements:

"Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade," the statement reads. "We don't support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.

"We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone's right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances."

Rodgers' public profile hasn't exactly become tamer in the time since that flap, as you might remember stories such as his ayahuasca use, darkness retreats and standoff with the Packers, as well as his urge to discuss all of the above on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Now, State Farm has moved on, with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes now positioned as its primary NFL spokesperson. Rodgers, meanwhile, is preparing for his first season with the New York Jets after his 17 seasons with the Packers ended with a blockbuster trade, so this season represents a clean break for him in multiple areas