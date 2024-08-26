Aaron Judge's pursuit of 74 HRs, Shohei Ohtani looking at 50-50 and catching up on the weekend action

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

It’s tough to be surprised by what Aaron Judge has done this season. After a down April, the New York Yankees captain has been unworldly with at the dish, including hitting three more home runs this weekend to bring his MLB-season-leading total to 51 dingers. But is it possible for Judge to chase down Barry Bonds’ record of 73 home runs?

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss how Judge might actually have the potential to break the single season home run record set by Bonds in 2001 and why it might not be as improbable as people think based on what he’s doing this year. The guys then discuss Shohei Ohtani joining the 40-40 club over the weekend and why having a 50-50 season is absolutely within reach for the Los Angeles Dodgers unicorn player.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake & Jordan recap all the other action from baseball this weekend including Florida’s thrilling win over Taiwan in the Little League World Series championship, San Diego Padres rising star Jackson Merrill’s NL Rookie of the Year case, the Toronto Blue Jays mopping the Los Angeles Angels and give out their Player of the Weekend award.

(1:42) - Little League World Series recap

(6:13) - Can Aaron Judge get to 74 home runs?

(16:10) - Shohei Ohtani reaches the 40-40 club

(23:56) - Blue Jays mop the Angels

(29:28) - Sorry For Your Mentions

(33:03) - The Mopportunities

(43:09) - Player of the Weekend

(46:16) - Warm Fuzzy Feeling

(50:20) - Turbo Mode recap

