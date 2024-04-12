76ers' statue for Allen Iverson draws jokes, outrage due to misunderstanding: 'That was disrespectful'

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers-Iverson Statue Ceremony Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

NBA legend Allen Iverson has a big legacy. On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers unveiled a statue in his honor that was widely criticized for being too small.

After photos and videos of Iverson posing with the sculpture reached social media, Iverson became the No. 1 trending topic on X, formerly Twitter. Based on over 15,000 posts on the platform reacting to the size of the new work of art, many users failed to realize that Iverson was commemorated in standard size for the 76ers.

the unveil from the 🔝. pic.twitter.com/njB9wWwanj — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 12, 2024

Iverson is the 10th 76ers great to receive a statue on the Legends Walk located in front of the team's training complex in Camden. On Friday, he joined Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Maurice Cheeks, Moses Malone, Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones and Dolph Schayes as an honoree. All of the statues for the aforementioned players are around the same size as Iverson's:

Allen Iverson joins Sixers royalty with his own statue at the 76ers' practice facility! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xPRtGkFLEw — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2024

As noted by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, it makes sense the size had the potential to be "jarring to some folks," but it's normal for the collection of sculptures.

That said, the announcement of Iverson's incoming statue came last month, on the 10th anniversary of Iverson's No. 3 being retired by the franchise. That timing evoked reminders of Iverson's achievements, which include him winning NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997 and an MVP award in '01.

The seven-time All-Star mounted his accomplishments while standing at 6-feet tall, often being of the smallest players on the court.

His prolific scoring and size considered, Friday's statue reveal didn't go over well with some media personalities and former NBA players:

Allen Iverson didn’t get the respect he deserves with that “statue” in Philly.



The Sixers need to change their policy, because that wasn’t a statue, that was a trophy lol pic.twitter.com/QFmHW3WHVU — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 12, 2024

i’m sorry … this Iverson “statue” is up there with the Sean Taylor mannequin. it’s just highly lazy and not at all a representation of this man’s legacy in Philly — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 12, 2024

Salute to AI



But that was disrespectful. — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) April 12, 2024

Nahhhhh why is Allen Iverson’s statue miniature??? — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) April 12, 2024

Allen Iverson was totally disrespected by the 76ers organization with this little statue when he is a GREAT GIANT — TJ Ford (@tj_ford) April 12, 2024

Other responses, spanning from athletes and journalists to rappers, opted to take the comedic route:

Must’ve been a quick question https://t.co/KcfKaNx5Kf — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) April 12, 2024

Remember when Allen Iverson made fun of Stephon Marbury’s statue in China? I know @StarburyMarbury like 👀 https://t.co/PSpL7NGKrV — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 12, 2024

What is this??? A statue for ants? pic.twitter.com/W744mh5qA2 — nba paint (@nba_paint) April 12, 2024

AI should step over that statue like Ty Lue. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) April 12, 2024

This is a figurine. Where’s the real statue! https://t.co/jOE2PdDPMD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 12, 2024

It should be noted that the 76ers' statement announcing the statue referred to Iverson as "One of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA."

That statue was created by sculptor Chad Fisher, a Philadelphia native who created the nine other sculptures on Legends Walk, along with multiple sculptures for the Chicago Bears.

Iverson will also be honored Sunday ahead of the 76ers' matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.