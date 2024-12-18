7 tourists hospitalized after drinking alcohol at luxury Fiji resort were not poisoned, officials say. Here's what we know.

Seven tourists who were hospitalized in Fiji last weekend after drinking cocktails at a luxury hotel were not poisoned by tainted alcohol, officials there say.

Fiji’s Tourism Minister Viliame R. Gavoka told reporters Wednesday that the results of a toxicology report showed “no evidence of alcohol poisoning.”

"I can confirm that no illicit substances or methanol were found in the ingredients or liquor samples," Gavoka said, according to the Associated Press, adding that it was "great news for Fiji, especially for our vital tourism industry."

What happened?

The guests — including one American, four Australians and two unidentified foreign nationals — became ill after drinking piña coladas at a bar at the five-star Warwick Fiji, near the town of Sigatoka on the coast of Viti Levu, Fiji’s largest island.

They were hospitalized on Saturday with nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms.

All seven have since fully recovered, Gavoka said. The cause of their illness remains under investigation.

Comparisons to Laos

The case drew immediate comparisons to an incident last month in Laos in which six tourists — including one American and two Australian teenagers — died after drinking tainted alcohol at a hostel in a Laotian town popular with backpackers in Southeast Asia.

The victims in Laos were believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes added to mixed drinks as a cheaper alternative to ethanol but can cause severe poisoning or death.

Australia updates travel advisory

Fiji, a South Pacific archipelago nation, is a popular tourist destination for Australians.

And news of the sickened tourists prompted Australia to update its travel advisory for Fiji, warning travelers to be "alert to the potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks."

“Don’t leave your drinks unattended, pay attention when your drinks are being mixed,” Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said at a press conference Monday. “And get urgent medical help if you suspect that something is wrong.”