6 best case/worst case scenarios & hammering NFL MVP bets | Inside Coverage

On this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pick 6 NFL teams and play a game of "Angels & Devils" to predict the best case and worst case scenarios for each team.

They start with the Packers, who still have something to prove in the regular season, and then move onto the Rams. Frank says Matt Stafford is coming off the best season of his career and that Sean McVay is energized, so why is Fitz down on the Rams?

The guys try their best to disagree on the Dallas Cowboys but end up just agreeing with each other, and maybe disagreeing with everyone else, about America’s Team and what we can expect from them in the regular season.

The Chargers have Jim Harbaugh, but does that mean they’ll immediately be better? Or maybe worse? Once again, the guys struggle to disagree on this one.

Frank picks the Jets as the #1 seed in the AFC but explains why it makes sense, and Fitz is waiting for the inevitable meltdown if the Jets aren’t great. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills might excel without the weight of big expectations on them for once.

Finally, we close the show with “Hammer It”, where the guys each tell you who they would put money on to win the NFL MVP Award this year. Tune in to find out why Frank is excited to bet on Jared Goff!

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

