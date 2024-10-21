49ers WR Deebo Samuel hospitalized with fluid in his lungs after leaving loss to Chiefs early

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers gets set during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been hospitalized due to fluid in his lungs, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear how long he will be sidelined, or if he will be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Shanahan said that Samuel first started dealing with symptoms on Sunday morning, and that he was having trouble breathing during their 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs . Samuel was pulled from the game in the second quarter, and did not return. He was then admitted to a local hospital that night.

Samuel has racked up 335 yards and one touchdown on 20 catches this season, his sixth with the 49ers. He did not make a catch and wasn’t targeted in Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium.

