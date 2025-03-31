49ers GM John Lynch optimistic that Brock Purdy's big extension will be done soon

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 05: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers want to get Brock Purdy's extension done. Purdy, presumably, wants the same thing.

Maybe the 49ers can finish it before it gets too deep into the offseason, which has been an issue for the team on some big contracts like Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk in recent years. At the NFL's annual spring meeting, 49ers general manager John Lynch was optimistic that the oft-discussed Purdy deal will be done without much drama.

"Brock wants to be with us. We want Brock to be with us," Lynch said, via David Lombardi of San Francisco Standard. "When that's the case, these things get done.

"Hopefully, it happens really soon this offseason."

It's great to say that as March ends, but realistically it will be a complicated negotiation on a massive contract.

Finding a fair rate for Purdy isn't easy. Is he worth $60 million per season like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott? Is he in the $55 range like Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence? There are nine quarterbacks in the NFL making more than $50 million per year and it seems like Purdy will join them this offseason. The main question is where he will slot in.

Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers, once the final pick in the NFL Draft who has posted a 104.9 passer rating over his three seasons and helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII. Purdy's numbers did drop last season, including dipping from a league-best 113 passer rating to 96.1, but he has proven to be a great fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense. There will be an ongoing question over whether he is a transcendent talent who was overlooked in the draft or benefitting greatly from a strong scheme with fantastic teammates around him, but the 49ers don't seem to worry about the latter.

When Purdy does sign it will change the balance of the 49ers' salary cap. Purdy's rookie deal was $3.7 million over four years, which is minuscule for a starting NFL quarterback. That gives Purdy some motivation to get his nine-figure extension with the 49ers done this offseason.

Getting the deal done early would help avoid any potential holdouts and distractions for a team that is coming off a highly disappointing 6-11 season. So both sides should have interest in getting the deal done before the 49ers' offseason program really gets going. The only question seems to be what the final numbers will be.