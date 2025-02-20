4 Nations Face-Off: How to watch Team USA vs. Team Canada in championship game

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - FEBRUARY 15: Brad Marchand #63 of Team Canada skates the puck through center ice during the third period of the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the United States and Canada at Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Andrea Cardin/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images)

All eyes will be on the hockey world Thursday night as Team USA takes on Team Canada in the championship of the 4 Nations Face-Off. The two teams already met earlier in the tournament, with the U.S. winning 3-1 on Saturday in a game that began with three fights in the first nine seconds.

Will there be more fireworks Thursday night? Here's how you can tune in to find out:

How to watch the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Date: February 20

Location: TD Garden | Boston

Teams: USA vs. Canada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What is the 4 Nations Face-Off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a round-robin tournament that replaced the NHL All-Star game this season.

Who is playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off?

Team USA, Team Canada, Team Sweden and Team Finland.

Team USA roster

Forwards12. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild81. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights59. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning86. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils20. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers21. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings34. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs10. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers29. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders7. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators19. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers16. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Defensemen14. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild23. Adam Fox, New York Rangers15. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights25. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins85. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators*74. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes8. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies37. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets30. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars1. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Team Canada roster

Forwards9. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers71. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning87. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins38. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning24. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes11. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers29. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche63. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins16. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs97. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers21. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning13. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers61. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen89. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings*8. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche44. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues6. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers27. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights5. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies50. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues33. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights35. Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens