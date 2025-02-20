3 MLB stadiums that received changes with massive fantasy baseball impacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 16: Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts with Josh Lowe #15 after a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 16, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Major Offseason Stadium Changes

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles are moving in their left-field wall to fix an overcorrection after moving it back before the 2022 season. Baltimore is trying to find a "happier medium," as the new wall won't be as shallow as the ballpark's original, either. The dimension changes could have a real impact, as the moved-back wall prevented 196 home runs over the last three years. Oriole Park has decreased HR for RHB by 21% (the third-most in MLB) over that span, and it's produced the second-lowest HR/FB rate for righties since 2023.

Ryan Mountcastle lost 11 homers to Baltimore’s left-field wall over 2022-24, so he gets an obvious boost in fantasy drafts. Newcomer Tyler O’Neill along with Jordan Westburg and switch-hitter Adley Rutschman will also benefit.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are moving to the Yankees' spring training facility to play their home games this season thanks to hurricane damage to Tropicana Field. Steinbrenner Field mimics the exact dimensions as Yankee Stadium, so it's a dramatic difference. Tropicana Field has been baseball's second-best pitcher's park over the last three seasons. It's decreased homers over that span (especially for lefties), while Yankee Stadium has increased long balls by 19%. Tampa Bay hitters have also routinely complained about Tropicana Field's batter's eye, so vision could also be improved. The Rays are moving from an extreme pitcher's park to what's virtually Yankee Stadium in warmer weather, so Tampa Bay hitters deserve a significant fantasy boost (while its pitchers should be knocked).

Brandon Lowe looks like a steal in fantasy drafts, while Josh Lowe is a major candidate to bounce back. (Josh) Lowe has hit 25 of his 32 career home runs on the road. His slugging percentage has dropped nearly 100 points at Tropicana Field.

The A's

The A's are moving from Oakland to a temporary home in Sacramento, where they'll share parks with the Giants' Triple-A affiliates. Sutter Health Park has played mostly neutral, but A's hitters should benefit from their new climate and significantly smaller foul territory. Sutter Health Park also had a new batter's eye installed to improve visibility. The Oakland Coliseum decreased run scoring by 6% over the last three seasons, which tied for the fourth-most in MLB. Oakland also decreased homers by 19% over that span, which is the second-most in MLB.

The Athletics are moving to a smaller park in much warmer weather, so their hitters get a fantasy bump. Brent Rooker had the fourth-highest wRC+ (171), the fourth-most homers (24) and the third-most RBI (66) on the road last season. He's a hitter to target in 2025, while Zack Gelof is a sleeper.

Most stats are courtesy of Savant, using a three-year sample.