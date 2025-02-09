2025 Puppy Bowl: Where to watch Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff go paw to paw for the Lombarky trophy today

It's time for Super Bowl LIX! But if you aren't interested in the Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes showdown, you may want to check out the slightly fluffier clash happening this afternoon: the 2025 Puppy Bowl. That's right, for all the animal lovers out there, Team Ruff and Team Fluff are about to go head-to-adorable-head in Puppy Bowl XXI! For the last two decades, the Puppy Bowl has provided a fluffy alternative option for the football-averse come Game Day. The heartwarming tournament encourages viewers to consider adopting a dog from an animal shelter or rescue.

This year's Puppy Bowl will see 142 puppies from 80 shelters and rescues across 40 states and two countries compete for the Lombark-y trophy. This game will also see the first-ever Puppy Combine pregame show, where 10 pups will participate in practice drills for the top spot in the Puppy Bowl draft. And don't forget about the Kitty Halftime Show!

The 2025 Puppy Bowl will air on Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 2 p.m. ET — so tuning in won't actually interfere with watching the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Puppy Bowl XXI!

When is Puppy Bowl 21?

Puppy Bowl XXI will begin on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. ET. The bowl will last approximately three hours, ending with plenty of time to catch Super Bowl 59 on FOX (or free on Tubi) at 6:30 p.m. ET.

A Puppy Bowl pregame show will also air at 1 p.m. on Sunday on Animal Planet.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

The Puppy Bowl will be broadcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and truTV — you'll also be able to stream it on Max and Discovery+.

How to watch the Puppy Bowl without cable:

Who is playing in the 2025 Puppy Bowl?

This year's adorable list of competitors in the 2025 Puppy Bowl includes Chow Chow and Chihuahua mix Lin-Manuel Furanda, a three-legged Doberman Pinscher named Maxx, a Lab puppy called Meatball, Paws Allen and so many more precious competitors. For the full Puppy Bowl lineup, check out discovery.com's Puppy Bowl XXI photo gallery.

Is the Puppy Bowl live?

Unfortunately, no. The Puppy Bowl is prerecorded, and by the time you watch the game on Super Bowl Sunday, many of the precious players will have already been adopted. But that shouldn't stop you from heading to your local animal shelter to find your own PAW-vis Kelce to adopt.

