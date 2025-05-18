2025 PGA Championship: Nike drops hilarious ad referencing Scottie Scheffler's arrest after his win at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Nike didn’t waste any time on Sunday afternoon.

The company immediately released a new ad honoring Scottie Scheffler after his dominant win at the PGA Championship. While that's not surprising on its own, Nike didn't hesitate to hilariously reference the top-ranked golfer's arrest at last year's PGA Championship in its new ad.

Well done.

Scheffler was arrested after an incident at last year's PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, when he was trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the second round. Police were investigating a separate incident outside of the course gates that ended in a pedestrian fatality at the time.

Scheffler initially faced several charges, including one felony, though they were later dropped. He made it back to the course that morning in time for his tee time, too, and actually posted the second-best score of the day. He finished T8 on the week.

Scheffler appeared to reference his arrest earlier this week, too, when he wore orange for a practice round. It was actually the first time he had worn that color publicly since having his mugshot taken.

Scheffler, after nearly blowing a five-shot lead on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, rallied to pick up a blowout victory at the PGA Championship. It marked his third major championship win, and his first outside of Augusta National.

Clearly, with the Wanamaker Trophy now in hand, Scheffler has more than put last year's wild tournament behind him.