2025 NFL schedule release, betting: Lines for every Dallas Cowboys game this season

The 2025 NFL schedule release is always an exciting night and crystallizes the matchups for every team for the 2025-26 season. With those matchups released, we can assess bye weeks, rest advantages, travel advantages and more.

It also means sportsbooks have all the information needed to put out lines on every game of the season.

The Dallas Cowboys are still America's Team, but have had a rough go of it, oh, for nearly the past 30 years. Last season, the Cowboys finished a disappointing 7-10 and lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Dallas will have several high-profile games as usual this season, including a Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs in which the Cowboys are home underdogs. However, expectations are a little lower among oddsmakers, with Dallas' win total of 7.5 its lowest since 2003, and it is favored in just six games.

Here are the Cowboys' lines for every game this season at sportsbooks:

Week 1: Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-7, 46.5)

Week 2: Cowboys (-4.5, 44.5) vs. New York Giants

Week 3: Cowboys at Chicago Bears (-3, 47.5)

Week 4: Cowboys vs. Packers (-1.5, 47.5)

Week 5: Cowboys (-1.5, 44.5) at New York Jets

Week 6: Cowboys (-1.5, 46.5) at Panthers

Week 7: Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (-2.5, 48.5)

Week 8: Cowboys at Denver Broncos (-4.5, 45.5)

Week 9: Cowboys (-1.5, 47.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Cowboys (-1.5, 45.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12: Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 46.5)

Week 13 (Thanksgiving Day): Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 47.5)

Week 14: Cowboys at Detroit Lions (-6, 48.5)

Week 15: Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (-1.5, 45.5)

Week 16: Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5, 46.5)

Week 17: Cowboys at Washington Commanders (-5.5, 47.5)

Week 18: Cowboys (-1.5) at New York Giants