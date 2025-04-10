2025 NFL Draft: Why Travis Hunter going to Browns would 'suck so much'

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 09: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes walks across the field after the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald took a deep look at the wide receiver class and shared concerns about Travis Hunter's transition to the NFL if he lands with the Browns with the second overall pick in this year's draft. The worries have nothing to with Hunter's ability, he's a once-in-a generation talent, but Cleveland's quarterback issues can't be ignored.

Kenny Pickett and DeDeshaun Watson are the only two quarterbacks currently on the roster, raising red flags about the environment Hunter would be entering.

McDonald warned, "What is he (Hunter) changing about this situation that they have going on there?" Later adding, "I hope they pass, just for all of us because like that would suck so much if he ended up in Cleveland."

From a fantasy perspective, Hunter would likely going to the Browns as a receiver first, which means he would be peppered with targets as a rookie. Who would be throwing him the ball is a totally different question. Malik Nabers was able to overcome poor QB play en route to catching 109 balls for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Could Hunter pull off something similar?

Hunter is one of Harmon's favorite prospects in this year's class, likening him to a prime Odell Beckham, which makes the idea of him being in an unstable situation with the Browns worrying but one where he might be able to succeed despite Cleveland's QB conundrum.

There's a chance the Browns try trading back into the first round to select Shedeur Sanders, reuniting the college teammates and giving Cleveland a quarterback to grow with Hunter.

Whether it's Sanders or someone else, Hunter's fantasy outlook would significantly improve if the Browns can figure out a reliable solution at quarterback. If the Browns can bring in a capable passer then Hunter has the potential to be a fantasy star. His skill set suggests he could see a high volume of targets, and we know how valuable that kind of workload can be in fantasy football.

However, given the uncertainty, fantasy managers might need to approach Hunter with cautious optimism. There's a potential for high reward, but you'll want to keep an eye on what the Browns do at QB if they do decide to take Hunter second overall before getting too excited about drafting him for your fantasy team.