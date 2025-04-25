2025 NFL Draft Round 1 analysis: Jags trade up for Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders falls | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Why did Shedeur Sanders fall out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald share their perspectives on the polarizing QB prospect as they break down all of the drama from day 1 of the draft. Then, they move on to some superlatives. Who are their favorite picks? Who are their least favorite picks? And is it really possible for Travis Hunter to play both ways for the Jacksonville Jaguars? They break it all down on a very special crossover episode.

(2:15) - Shedeur Sanders falls to day two!

(8:55) - Biggest surprises from the first round

(20:50) - Favorite first round picks

(27:30) - Least favorite first round picks

(50:15) - Best players still available

(56:10) - Things we want to see on day two

