2025 NFL Draft: Abdul Carter leads class of top 5 edge rushers

The Football 301 Podcast episode gave a breakdown of the top edge rushers of the 2025 NFL Draft. These players represent some of the exciting defensive prospects in the upcoming draft, each bringing various skills and potential impacts to NFL defenses.

Here is the analysis from Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald.

Abdul Carter (Penn State): Carter is widely considered one of the top edge rushers in the 2025 draft class. Known for his exceptional get-off speed and athleticism, Carter can create significant disruption by beating offensive linemen off the snap. Despite some concerns about his ability against the run, his pass-rushing potential makes him a prime candidate for early selection. Carter's projection as a double-digit sack producer makes him attractive to NFL teams looking for an impact player off the edge.

"I think he's probably got the cleanest projection as far as being like a potential double-digit sack guy in the NFL. ... I just don't really think there are any other guys who move quite like that that are also closer to being able to affect pass rushes [from] Day 1," McDonald said.

Mykel Williams (Georgia): Williams, initially touted as a top prospect heading into the season, stands out with his power and ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line. While not the fastest edge rusher, his strength and technique set him apart. His play against high-level college competition suggests he could become a reliable NFL starter, particularly in a 4-3 defensive end role. Though his upside might lean more toward being a solid, reliable contributor than a superstar, Williams' ability to play the run and pass makes him valuable.

Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M): Stewart offers a high ceiling due to his incredible athletic traits, though his lack of production at Texas A&M remains a concern. With just 4.5 career sacks, Stewart's draft evaluation is based mainly on his physical potential rather than college performance. His size, speed and power prompt comparisons to players like Ezekiel Ansah, who required NFL development. Teams intrigued by Stewart's upside might look to draft him with the hope that coaching can unlock his potential.

Mike Green (Marshall): Transitioning from Virginia to Marshall, Green showed remarkable production by leading the FBS with 17.5 sacks in his final year. His fierce style, coupled with solid athleticism, makes him an attractive prospect. Despite being slightly smaller for an edge rusher, Green's ability to affect both the run and pass positions him as a potentially high-end No. 2 edge rusher in the NFL.

"You can see Green standing out against high-end competition [against] Ohio State, who won the national championship and have some first-rounders on that offensive line," Tice said.

James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee): Known for his speed, Pearce showcased impressive athleticism by running a 4.47 40-yard dash. However, concerns about his lack of power and effectiveness against bigger offensive linemen have been raised. His athletic profile compares somewhat unfavorably to prospects like Nolan Smith Jr. and Leonard Floyd, given his mediocre explosion measurements such as vertical and broad jumps. Pearce will likely be sought after as a situational pass rusher, though questions about his ability to perform consistently remain.

