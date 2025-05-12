2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

Height: 7-1 • Weight: 250 • Age: 19

Summary: Yang is a massive Chinese 7-footer who scores with old-school craft, passes well, and cleans the glass. But how much his slow feet and lack of shooting range can be improved will determine whether he can stick in the pros.

Comparisons: Nikola Vucevic

Strengths

Post scoring: Yang has a deep bag in the post with smooth footwork, primary moves, and the feel to make counters. When he establishes deep post positioning he's hard to stop inside. This knack for scoring near the rim also translates to hitting layups off cuts and rolls.

Passing: Great passing vision for a big man. He makes quick decisions and generally delivers accurate passes. His Chinese team would even run offense through him. He could offer value playmaking out of handoffs.

Interior defense: He was an excellent rim protector and rebounder in China, using his massive frame to deter opponents and vacuum boards. He'll need to prove it can translate to NBA competition without falling into foul trouble, but the ability is there.

Concerns

Perimeter defense: Hasn't shown the ability to comfortably switch, even playing in China. He lacks the foot speed to do much more than play drop coverage.

Interior defense: Not an elite shot-blocker despite his size due to a lack of great length or leaping ability. Plus, he needs to get quicker moving in tight spaces to react to fast-moving NBA athletes attacking the rim.

Shooting: He made only 28% of his 3s, 29.2% of his 2-point jumpers, and 66.8% of his free throws. There's not much evidence he'll be able to shoot effectively.

Mindset: He played in the CBA. The speed and athleticism of the NBA is just on a dramatically different level that will test him in ways he never has been before. This matters purely for experience reasons, but also because he too often didn't impose his will despite his physical advantages even at that level. The NBA will be an even greater challenge.

