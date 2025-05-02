2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 5: Pat Surtain II (2) of the Denver Broncos walks on the field before the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Could the Denver Broncos field the best defense in the NFL this season, in both fantasy football and reality?

Well, let's take a look.

The Denver Broncos already finished 2024 as the top fantasy D/ST, leading the second-place Minnesota Vikings by 12 points. They were also in the top-10 overall defenses in the league last season, fantasy aside.

Led by All-World cornerback, Patrick Surtain II, the Denver D is poised to match — or maybe even surpass — their 2024 stats. After all, they've already added to their potent secondary in the draft, with some already talking about another "No-Fly Zone" for the Broncos.

