2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide receivers

Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up for a play in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

What can you say about Ja'Marr Chase's 2024 fantasy football season?

Arguably the biggest cheat-code in the game last year, Chase has now made a name for himself for those eruption weeks that, if you're facing him, you kind of just surrender to the inevitable. Chase averaged 19.9 fantasy points per game — three more points than the No. 2 receiver — not to mention three games scoring over 40 fantasy points.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

It's not hard to see why, for the vast majority of folks, Chase is the clear No. 1 choice this fantasy football season.

Of course, one of the hallmarks of the receiver position is that there are quite a few candidates available who could usurp Chase's throne as the No. 1 receiver in fantasy. So don't feel bad if you don't get to draft Chase — look for the next Chase.

And our rankings can help you do just that:

Which wide receiver are you most excited to draft in 2025?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!