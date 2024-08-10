2024 Paris Olympics: Kevin Durant wins historic 4th gold medal while leading Team USA past France

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Gold medalist Kevin Durant of Team United States poses for a photo during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant made more history on Saturday night in Paris after helping Team USA to a fifth consecutive gold medal.

Durant and the United States powered past France to grab a 98-87 win in the gold medal game at Bercy Arena in Paris. That officially gave Durant the fourth gold medal of his career, which broke a tie with Carmelo Anthony and made him the most decorated Team USA men's basketball player in history.

Durant won his first gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London. He did not play on the 2008 “Redeem Team,” which won the first of the five straight gold medals after Team USA slipped in the 2004 Games in Athens. Durant then returned in 2016 in Brazil and in 2021 in Tokyo.

Durant is also Team USA’s all-time leading scorer in the Olympics, too. He surpassed Lisa Leslie for the all-time milestone in the Americans’ quarterfinal win over Brazil in Paris. Leslie finished her Olympics career with 488 career points and four gold medals, too.

Durant’s gold medal on Saturday broke a tie with Anthony for the most on the men’s side. Anthony won three in his career, in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Fellow Team USA star LeBron James won his third gold medal with the win over France, too. Both James and Anthony have four total Olympics medals each, though that includes the bronze medal they won in 2004 in Greece.

Durant returned to the starting lineup on Saturday and finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 5-of-12 from the field. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in Team USA's six games in Paris and shot 54% from the field. He surpassed 500 total Olympic points, too, which made him just the eighth men's basketball player in history to do so.

While Durant has nothing left to prove on the Olympic stage, and he’ll be 39 when the Games head to Los Angeles in 2028, the Phoenix Suns star didn’t rule out a potential fifth Olympics before he retires.