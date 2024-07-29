2024 Paris Olympics: What's in those mysterious boxes that Olympic medalists receive on the podium?

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: (L-R) Bronze medalists Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard of Team United States pose with their medals on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

As the 2024 Paris Olympics continue, audiences watching athletes receive their medals while on the podium might have one lingering question: What's in the box?

Gold, silver and bronze medalists, in addition to their medals, often receive additional gifts at the Olympics — flowers, stuffed animals, etc. In Paris, athletes have also been receiving a mysterious additional gift, in a slender gold-colored box.

According to the International Olympic Committee, the boxes contain an official poster for the Olympic games, designed by French artist Ugo Gattoni. The poster shows a stylized version of the city of Paris, with the various Olympic venues. Gattoni reportedly spent 2,000 hours designing the poster, which is also available for fans to purchase either online or in Paris.

🗓️ July 26, 2024: You have been the center of discussions, eagerly awaited and counted down, and now you are finally here!



From dream to reality, let’s celebrate the start of our Games ✨

🎨 @ugogattoni #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/C8KkR4mBKj — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2024

In addition to the poster, medalists also receive a stuffed animal version of the affable, triangular Paris 2024 mascot, Phryge. The stuffed Phryges are marked with a gold, silver or bronze medal emblem on the mascot's stomach, and given to the respective gold, silver or bronze medal-winning athlete.

The word "bravo" is written on the back of each Phryge. Paralympic medalists, according to the IOC, will also receive the poster and will receive the same mascot, but with the word "bravo" written in Braille.