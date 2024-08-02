2024 Paris Olympics: Canada beats Spain, 88–85, to finish group play undefeated

BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-CAN-ESP Canada's #02 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dunks the ball in the men's preliminary round group A basketball match between Canada and Spain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images) (SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

Group play is finishing up in the Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament. One of the medal favorites is Canada, who emerged from Group A with a 3–0 record after outlasting Spain, 88–85, on Thursday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada with 20 points, while providing one of the day's highlights after picking the ball from Spain's Sergio Llull and sticking his tongue out, a la Michael Jordan, as he cruised to an easy fast-break layup.

However, Spain made it close in the fourth quarter, cutting Canada's lead to 68–65 after three consecutive baskets by Dario Brizuela. Spain closed to within two points, 82–80, but missed free throws by Llull and Alex Abrines prevented a possible tie.

RJ Barrett hit the dagger for Canada, swishing a 3-pointer from the corner off a kickout pass from Gilgeous-Alexander for an 85–80 lead with 37 seconds remaining. Spain persisted with Llull hitting a 3 from the wing following a missed free throw by SGA to cut the score to 86–85. Yet SGA hit two more free throws to clinch the game for Canada. A half-court shot by Llull fell short as the buzzer sounded.

Andrew Nembhard scored 18 for Canada, followed by Barrett's 16. Dillon Brooks added 13 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Brizuela notched 15 points off the bench to lead Spain in scoring, followed by Llull's 13. Juancho Hernangomez and Jaime Pradilla each added 10 points, while Santi Aldama grabbed 10 rebounds in a last effort to keep Spain from being eliminated from tournament play.