2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 14 of the Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but there were still plenty of incredible photos that came out of track and field, climbing, table tennis and even breaking on Friday in France.

Here are some of the best images from Day 14 of the Olympics.

Men's sport climbing boulder final

Britain's Toby Roberts won a bronze medal in the boulder final on Saturday.

Table Tennis

Alexis Lebrun and France beat Japan 3-2 in the bronze medal match on Saturday.

Rhythmic All-Around Gymnastics

Women's rhythmic all-around gymnastics qualification continued on Friday in France.

Track Cycling Sprint

Track cycling spring qualifying got underway on the women's side on Friday.

The Netherlands' Harrie Lavreysen won gold in the men's track cycling sprint.

Artistic Swimming

China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi competed in the duet technical routine to open artistic swimming on Friday.

Breaking

Ami Yuasa won gold in the women's breaking battle on Friday in France.

Men's Taekwondo

Edi Hrnic of Denmark won bronze in the men's 80kg taekwondo after beating Seo Geon-woo of South Korea.

Men's 400m hurdles

American star Rai Benjamin won the men's 400 meter hurdles final on Friday in the Stade de France.

Men's boxing

Lazizbek Mullojonov won gold in the men's boxing 92kg with his win over Azerbaijan's Loren Alfonso on Friday.