2024 NFL Draft grades: Chicago Bears have potentially franchise-altering class headlined by Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears Introduce Quarterback Caleb Williams And Wide Receiver Rome Odunze LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - APRIL 26: Rome Odunze #15 and Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears pose for a photo during their introductory press conference at Halas Hall on April 26, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. Caleb Williams was selected first overall and Rome Odunze was selected ninth overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft Thursday. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Overall Chicago Bears grade: A

You made it, Bears fans. A quarterback prospect who has real deal superstar upside is here. Caleb Williams has all the talent in the world to finally be the dynamic passer the Bears have been waiting for — and he is set up well for success. They drafted Rome Odunze with their second top-10 pick and a developmental tackle in the third round with Kiran Amegadjie. Even their fifth-round selection of Austin Booker was quality! This draft class can be so impactful that it gets an A even with picking a punter in the fourth round.

Favorite pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (9th overall)

Caleb Williams is too easy, so let’s go with Odunze. It’ll be interesting to see how Odunze carves out a role as a rookie with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore already on the roster. For the long term, this is a brilliant pick for Chicago. Odunze has the ability to be a No. 1 NFL wideout and will form a strong duo with Moore. This might not be the setup for a gaudy rookie season, but the Bears are playing a smart long game with this pick.

Least favorite pick: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa (122nd overall)

Taylor is a great punter, good enough for a highlight tape, but just on principle this has to be the pick that goes here. A punter in Round 4? What happened to this great nation?

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USC Round 1, Pick 9: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington Round 3, Pick 75: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale Round 4, Pick 122: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa Round 5, Pick 144: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas