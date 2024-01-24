2024 New Hampshire primary: Full results

Republican presidential candidate Haley campaigns in Franklin Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at a Get Out the Vote campaign rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary election in Franklin, New Hampshire, U.S., January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Former President Donald Trump held off former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to win the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, notching his second victory in the Republican Party's contest to select its nominee for president. The Associated Press called the race for Trump shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

The victory for Trump comes a week after his win in the Iowa caucuses.

Democrats have historically put Iowa and New Hampshire first and second in their nominating process. But for the 2024 election, the Democratic National Committee moved South Carolina’s Feb. 3 primary to the front of the line.

New Hampshire Democrats held the primary anyway Tuesday night, though President Biden chose not to put his name on the ballot and the national party says the primary will have no impact on the nomination. Biden was a write-in candidate in New Hampshire, and the Associated Press called the race for the president shortly after 8 p.m. local time.

Results from the Associated Press will be posted here as they come in, and you can use the links below for more resources on New Hampshire and the 2024 election.

Cover thumbnail photo: Nikki Haley and Donald Trump campaign in New Hampshire. (Bryan Snyder/Reuters, Alex Wong/Getty Images)