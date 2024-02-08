2024 NBA Trade Deadline reactions | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.

It was a tame deadline, there were no superstars dealt this week, and Jake has a theory that the new CBA is to blame. It restricts what some of the contenders can do, and that showed with how many deals were made just to get teams off of that second apron.

The guys explain why Xavier Tillman (to the Celtics) and Monte Morris (to the Timberwolves) are great depth pieces, even if the fans of both of those teams maybe were hoping to get something bigger and more exciting.

The Jazz finally revealed themselves to be sellers, and not buyers, by dealing away Simone Fontecchio and Kelly Olynyk, but the Toronto Raptors confused everyone by trading for Olynyk, keeping bruce Brown, and waiving Spencer Dinwiddie after trading Dennis Schröder to get him.

The Pacers made some interesting moves, sending Buddy Hield to the 76ers and then immediately replacing him with Doug McDermott. Dan explains why that fits their roster better and Jake says their front office has quickly turned into one of the NBA’s smartest.

The 76ers seem ready to pair Buddy Field with Kyle Lowry on the buyout market, but they’ll still have to survive the next month with Mo Bamba and Paul Reed in place of the injured Joel Embiid.

Jake says the Bucks were inquiring all over the league to get some perimeter defense added to their roster, but Patrick Beverley wasn’t a name that he was expecting to hear headed to Milwaukee. He improves their perimeter defense, but does he offer anything else?

The Dallas Mavericks made to big deals, picking up center Daniel Gafford from the Wizards and power forward P.J. Washington from the Hornets. Jake would’ve preferred for them to get a big wing instead, like Andrew Wiggins, and says this doesn’t make them competitive with the top teams in the West.

The Suns picked up Royce O’Neale from the Brooklyn Nets, after Miles Bridges decided to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, and Gordon Hayward found a perfect destination in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

We finish the show with a conversation around the New York Knicks, who swung a deal to get Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are dealing with a lot of injuries right now, so both guys will immediate help the team and will probably be in the starting lineup. However, when the Knicks get everyone healthy, this might be the most talented team they’ve had in 20 years.

