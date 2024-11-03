2024 MLS Playoffs: Atlanta United forces Game 3 against Inter Miami off late goal from Xande Silva

Atlanta United v Inter Miami - 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 02: Xande Silva #16 of Atlanta United celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the MLS playoffs well underway, Round One has got some juice. On Saturday, ninth-seed Atlanta United pulled off a stunning upset over top-seeded Inter Miami to force a deciding match for the three-game series. Atlanta took a 2-1 with a beautiful goal from forward Xande Silva deep in stoppage time.

After a first-half goal from Miami center back David Martínez, Atlanta tied things up in the 58th minute with a goal from defender Derrick Williams. Then, in the 94th minute, Silva played hero, getting the ball into the back of the net and forcing a Game 3.

Atlanta started the playoffs by defeating Montreal away in the wild card round. Atlanta lost the first match against Miami 2-1, before turning it around for Game 2.

The two teams will now travel back to Miami for Game 3, with Inter Miami getting a chance to hold off the upset at home.

Of the five matchups that have played a Game 2, three have forced Game 3. On Friday, Charlotte defeated Orlando City in penalties to tie the series, while New York City FC got a 3-1 win over Cincinnati FC to bring the series to 1-1.

Part of this is because of the Round One playoff format, which has a home-away-home structure for the three-game series. All of the teams who forced a Game 3 are lower-seeded teams who won at home. The matchups also progress straight to penalty kicks in the event of a tie; so far, four of the Round One matches have been decided by penalties.

The LA Galaxy and Minnesota United are the only two teams who have finished the series so far. The Galaxy, who the No. 2 seed in the West, swept the Colorado Rapids with a dominant 4-1 win on Friday to secure a spot in the Conference Semifinals.

Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Minnesota became the first lower-seed team to get the series upset, beating No. 3 Real Salt Lake in Game 2 after a second penalty shootout. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had two big PK saves in the 3-1 shootout win.

Big saves and confident finishes. ✅@MNUFC earn the win in the penalty shootout! // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LdCIceQgYP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 3, 2024

Three Game 2 matchups remain, with all three games taking place on Sunday: New York Red Bulls hosting defending champions Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo hosting the Seattle Sounders and Vancouver hosting top seeded LAFC. The Red Bulls, who are the only team besides Minnesota to upset the higher seed away, have a chance to lock up a semifinal spot of their own.