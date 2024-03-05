2024 Colorado primary election: Live results

US-VOTE-POLITICS-SUPERTUESDAY Election judge, Terri Golden, organizes ballots at the Old County Courthouse during the presidential primary in Breckenridge, Colorado on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Americans from 15 states and one territory vote simultaneously on "Super Tuesday," a campaign calendar milestone expected to leave Donald Trump a hair's breadth from securing the Republican Party's presidential nomination. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) (JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (D): Biden, Phillips, Williamson, noncommitted delegate, five others. 72 delegates at stake.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (R): Trump, Haley, Binkley, Christie, DeSantis, Hutchinson, Ramaswamy. 37 delegates at stake. The Supreme Court on Monday rejected efforts in Colorado and other states to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to remove Trump from the ballot.

WHO CAN VOTE: Registered party members plus unaffiliated voters

