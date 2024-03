Americans Head To The Polls To Vote In The 2022 Midterm Elections ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - NOVEMBER 08: Alaskans vote at a polling station in downtown Anchorage on November 08, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)