2024 ACC schedule: Stanford, Cal to open conference play across the country in expanded league

Duke v Louisville LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 28: A view of the ACC logo on the yardage marker in the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The new-look ACC now officially has a football schedule for this fall.

The ACC announced its full 17-team schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday ahead of Cal, Stanford and SMU joining the league this summer. The league had already revealed its scheduling model through the 2030 season, but official dates for the 2024 season weren’t unveiled until Wednesday.

Fans will get a great look at the new ACC right away, too. Stanford will open ACC play at Syracuse, about 2,800 miles away, on Friday, Sept. 20. Cal will then follow suit at Florida State, about 2,600 miles away, the next day. SMU will then host Florida State the following weekend in their first conference game.

Florida State and Georgia Tech will open the college football season in Ireland on Aug. 24, too. Each team will play eight conference games without divisions, and teams will play every other school at least twice over the next seven seasons. Non-California teams will travel to California three times over the next seven seasons, but will not do so in back-to-back seasons. There are 16 protected rivalries that the ACC created — including Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU and Cal-SMU.

𝗔 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗥𝗔 𝗢𝗙 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗟.



🗓️ https://t.co/O6gCEI0fHa pic.twitter.com/Nh3v9dIFG2 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 24, 2024

"The 2024 ACC football schedule is significant for so many reasons. As always, there's tremendous anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season, which this year will include our newest members in Cal, SMU and Stanford," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.

"Throughout the entire process — from creating the new model and building the complete 2024 schedule — the membership was incredibly thoughtful and committed to producing an exciting, fair, and balanced schedule with our student-athlete experience as the top priority. Between first-time matchups, meaningful rivalry games and once again playing arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents — there will be no shortage of interest in ACC football throughout the season."

Below are the 2024 schedules for each of the teams in the ACC.

Boston College

at Florida State

vs. Duquesne

at Missouri

vs. Michigan State

vs. Western Kentucky

at Virginia

at Virginia Tech

vs. Louisville

vs. Syracuse

at SMU

vs. North Carolina

vs. Pittsburgh

Cal

vs. UC Davis

at Auburn

vs. San Diego State

at Florida State

vs. Miami

at Pittsburgh

vs. Syracuse

vs. NC State

at Oregon State

at Wake Forest

vs. Stanford

at SMU

Clemson

vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)

vs. Appalachian State

vs. NC State

vs. Stanford

at Florida State

at Wake Forest

vs. Virginia

vs. Louisville

at Virginia Tech

at Pittsburgh

vs. The Citadel

vs. South Carolina

Duke

vs. Elon

at Northwestern

vs. UConn

at Middle Tennessee

vs. North Carolina

at Georgia Tech

vs. Florida State

vs. SMU

at Miami

at NC State

vs. Virginia Tech

at Wake Forest

Florida State

vs. Georgia Tech (in Ireland)

vs. Boston College

vs. Memphis

vs. Cal

at SMU

vs. Clemson

at Duke

at Miami

vs. North Carolina

at Notre Dame

vs. Charleston Southern

vs. Florida

Georgia Tech

vs. Florida State (in Ireland)

vs. Georgia State

at Syracuse

vs. VMU

at Louisville

vs. Duke

at North Carolina

vs. Notre Dame (in Atlanta)

at Virginia Tech

vs. Miami

vs. NC State

at Georgia

Louisville

vs. Austin Peay

vs. Jacksonville State

vs. Georgia Tech

at Notre Dame

vs. SMU

at Virginia

vs. Miami

at Boston College

at Clemson

at Stanford

vs. Pittsburgh

at Kentucky

Miami

at Florida

vs. Florida A&M

vs. Ball State

at South Florida

vs. Virginia Tech

at Cal

at Louisville

vs. Florida State

vs. Duke

at Georgia Tech

vs. Wake Forest

at Syracuse

North Carolina

at Minnesota

vs. Charlotte

vs. North Carolina Central

vs. James Madison

at Duke

vs. Pittsburgh

vs. Georgia Tech

at Virginia

at Florida State

vs. Wake Forest

at Boston College

vs. NC State

NC State

vs. Western Carolina

vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte)

vs. Louisiana Tech

at Clemson

vs. Northern Illinois

at Wake Forest

vs. Syracuse

at Cal

vs. Stanford

vs. Duke

at Georgia Tech

at North Carolina

Pittsburgh

vs. Kent State

at Cincinnati

vs. West Virginia

vs. Youngstown State

at North Carolina

vs. Cal

vs. Syracuse

at SMU

vs. Virginia

vs. Clemson

at Louisville

at Boston College

SMU

vs. Houston Christian

vs. BYU

vs. TCU

vs. Florida State

at Louisville

at Stanford

at Duke

vs. Pittsburgh

vs. Boston College

at Virginia

vs. Cal

Stanford

vs. TCU

vs. Cal Poly

at Syracuse

at Clemson

vs. Virginia Tech

at Notre Dame

vs. SMU

vs. Wake Forest

at NC State

vs. Louisville

at Cal

at San Jose State

Syracuse

vs. Ohio

vs. Georgia Tech

vs. Stanford

vs. Holy Cross

at UNLV

at NC State

at Pittsburgh

vs. Virginia Tech

at Boston College

at Cal

vs. UConn

vs. Miami

Virginia

vs. Richmond

at Wake Forest

vs. Maryland

at Coastal Carolina

vs. Boston College

vs. Louisville

at Clemson

vs. North Carolina

at Pittsburgh

at Notre Dame

vs. SMU

at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

at Vanderbilt

vs. Marshall

at Old Dominion

vs. Rutgers

at Miami

at Stanford

vs. Boston College

vs. Georgia Tech

at Syracuse

vs. Clemson

at Duke

vs. Virginia

Wake Forest

vs. North Carolina A&T

vs. Virginia

vs. Ole Miss

vs. Louisiana

at NC State

vs. Clemson

at UConn

at Stanford

vs. Cal

at North Carolina

at Miami

vs. Duke