2024-25 NBA season preview with Bomani Jones | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Bomani Jones to continue the conversation they were having about the NBA last week.

The guys start with the champion Boston Celtics. With the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers making major changes to their rosters to try and catch Boston, which one is the bigger threat to win the Eastern Conference this year?

Who is the best player in the Eastern Conference? Are we sure it's not Jayson Tatum? And, if it's not, why isn't it Jayson Tatum after he cemented himself as the best player on the best team in the league? Whether or not the Celtics can repeat might end up determining how we think of Tatum for the rest of his career.

Switching over to the Western Conference, are the Los Angeles Lakers good enough to make the playoffs? They have talent, but they might not have enough to compete in one of the deepest conferences in NBA history. And adding Bronny James to theoretically play real minutes during his rookie season shows that their priorities might not be in order.

Finally, before we let Bomani go, Vinnie was wondering how Adam Silver's push towards more parity in the NBA sits with someone who has watched the NBA closely for decades. Also, since we have him, we asked Bo to give us his predictions for MVP, NBA champion and Finals matchup for the upcoming season.

(05:15) - Are the 76ers or Knicks bigger threats to the Celtics?

(11:05) - Who is the best player in the Eastern Conference?

(18:55) - Can the Boston Celtics repeat?

(23:00) - Can the Los Angeles Lakers make the playoffs?

(34:30) - Does Bronny James belong in the NBA?

(38:40) - Is parity good for the NBA?

(46:05) - Preseason predictions for MVP & NBA champion

