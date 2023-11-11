2023 Platinum Glove: Fernando Tatís Jr., Andrés Giménez awarded for defense

Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 11: A view of the Platinum Glove award that was given to Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins before the start of the game at Target Field on April 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Mariners 4-0. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez are the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners for 2023.

The voting results of the fan-centric award were announced late Friday night. Giménez and Tatis claim the top honor after they were both among the Gold Glove winners announced on Monday. In addition to the top defensive players, the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers were named Rawlings Gold Glove defensive teams.

With the latest American League honor, Giménez becomes the first second baseman to win a Platinum Glove. He also joins Francisco Lindor, who claimed the accolade in 2016, as the only Cleveland player to win the award.

Giménez held a .991 fielding percentage this season while recording 87 double-plays and 401 assists, both career-bests. The 25-year-old recorded 23 defensive runs saved, which was ranked third behind Tatis and Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Congrats to the AL Platinum Glove winner, Andrés Giménez.



— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 11, 2023

Tatis is the first right fielder to win the Platinum Glove, which comes after he missed the entire 2022 season due to injuries and a PED suspension. When the 25-year-old returned this year, he changed positions from shortstop to right field. This season, Tatis was tied for third in outfield assists with 12. He is the first Padre and the first outfielder from the National League to take home the award.

Certified Platinum 👏



— San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 11, 2023

Fans were asked to vote on the Platinum Glove Award for the first time in 2011. It combines international voting results with the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index. The Gold Glove award is based on that index and decisions from team managers and coaches.

This year marks the first time in six years that eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado isn't the NL Platinum Glove honoree. The AL award has gone to a different winner in each of the last five years.