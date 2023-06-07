2023 NBA Finals: How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 3 tonight, streaming, live updates and more

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS DENVER, CO - JUNE 1: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets passes to Michael Porter Jr. (1) as Jimmy Butler (22) and Bam Adebayo (13) of the Miami Heat defend during the second quarter of the NBA Finals game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

After the Nuggets claimed their first-ever NBA Finals win on their home court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, their hopes for a potential sweep were dashed in Game 2. Despite Denver entering the fourth quarter with an 83-75 lead, the Miami Heat rallied and managed to pull off a 111-108 Game 2 win. With the series tied 1-1, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Nuggets are now headed down south to play the Heat in the Florida heat. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight, plus potentially four more NBA Finals games in the coming week, including odds, schedule, where to stream NBA games and more.

How to watch the NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3

Date: Wednesday, June 7

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Kaseya Arena, Miami, FL

Channel:ABC

Streaming:ESPN+

Game 3 NBA Finals live updates:

When is Game 3 of the NBA championship finals?

Game 3 of the NBA finals is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals air on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. If you already have ABC in your usual TV/cable package, then tuning in should be an easy slam dunk. If you don't have access to ABC or ESPN+, here are the platforms we recommend subscribing to so you can watch the 2023 NBA Finals live:

Where to stream the 2023 NBA Finals:

If you don’t have ABC, you can also catch all the NBA Finals games streaming live on ESPN+.

NBA Finals 2023 schedule:

June 1

NBA Finals 2023 Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 4

NBA Finals 2023 Game 2: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 7

NBA Finals 2023 Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 9

NBA Finals 2023 Game 4: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 12

NBA Finals 2023 Game 5*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 15

NBA Finals 2023 Game 6*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 18

NBA Finals 2023 Game 7*: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

*if necessary

Which teams are playing in the NBA Finals 2023

Following a drawn out battle in the NBA Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, the Heat held on to their 3-0 series lead, beating the Celtics in Game 7 after the Boston basketballers managed to bring the series to a tie with three straight wins against the Heat.

The 2023 NBA Finals will be the Nuggets’ very first Finals. The Heat has made it this far seven times, with three NBA Finals wins under their belt.

Nuggets vs. Heat: 2023 NBA Finals odds

For a detailed breakdown of the NBA Finals odds, check out more of Yahoo Sports' NBA coverage.

To recap, here's every way to watch or stream the 2023 NBA Finals without cable: