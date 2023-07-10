2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Follow along live from Seattle as Julio, Randy, Mookie swing for the fences

SEATTLE — Baseball's annual showcase of light-tower power is here. The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Monday from T-Mobile Park.

Julio Rodríguez is the hometown hero, and Pete Alonso is the betting favorite, but the other six contenders are also ready to make their marks.

We'll be following along round by round, so stay tuned for updates, reactions and highlights from Seattle. But first let's make some predictions

Zach Crizer: If home-field advantage were likely to have any effect on the Derby outcome, you’d have to pick Julio Rodríguez. The fans went wild chanting his name just for batting practice on Monday. But I’m going to go with a dark horse and say Mookie Betts gets in a groove and takes this home.

Hannah Keyser: I'll say Vlad Gurrero Jr. I think he's flying under the radar a little this year because he's not having his best season at the plate more generally. But he's still in the top 2% for average and max exit velocity in the league, and this year he actually has the highest barrel percentage of his career (which means that when he makes contact, he's more likely to hit it hard and at an optimal angle). Plus, he still holds the record for most home runs in the Derby with 91, set in 2019.

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez

No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena