10 of the world's most dangerous places to take a selfie

Did you know that the average person is four times more likely to die from taking a selfie than they are to be killed in a shark attack?

Between 2008 and 2021, there were 379 selfie-related deaths worldwide, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of Travel Medicine. During that same time period, there were 90 deaths associated with unprovoked shark attacks.

How did selfie-taking get to be so extreme? The National Institute of Health says that while taking a photo of oneself isn't necessarily a dangerous activity on its own, the competition for social media views adds pressure to pursue potentially perilous backdrops.

“Selfie takers may seek out potentially dangerous locations, involving risky activities or behaviors, in order to capture a more visually enticing selfie,” the NIH said.

Most of the selfie-related injuries and deaths that have been reported in the media have happened in India, the U.S. and Russia, according to the NIH. About 44% of those incidents are falls, 21% are drownings, and 16% are train-related, according to a database from the Swiftest, a publication that focuses their "data analytics expertise on important societal and environmental issues."

Here are 10 of the most dangerous spots around the world to take a selfie (in alphabetical order):

Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz.

The park averages about 17 deaths per year, with cardiac arrest being the most common cause.

According to the National Park Service's incident reports dating back to 1989, there have been eight falling fatalities at the Grand Canyon related to people taking photos or posing for photos over the last 36 years.

In late March 2019, a 50-year-old tourist from Hong Kong fell to his death while trying to take photos at Eagle Point, an area close to the Grand Canyon's Skywalk attraction. Then, in July 2020, an Arizona woman fell to her death at Mather Point. She accidentally stepped off the edge of the canyon rim as she was taking photos with her family.

Horseshoe Bend, Ariz.

It's one of northern Arizona's most photographed sites, attracting 2 million visitors a year. Within the last six years, there have been three fatal falls at Horseshoe Bend. In February 2022, a 29-year-old man fell to his death at the overlook. Witnesses told police he was seen behind the safety railing. Two other accidental falls were in May and December 2018.

India railways

There have been at least 24 selfie-related train deaths across India from 2014 through 2024, according to a database from the Swiftest. Those incidents reportedly involved people either getting hit by a train, electrocuted while on top of a train or falling off a train while trying to take a photo.

Machu Picchu, Peru

The 15th century Incan citadel in southern Peru is located on a mountain ridge and is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. In the morning, the site can be shrouded in fog and clouds. The steps and rocks can be dangerous as they are often wet. In 2016, a 51-year-old German tourist was killed after he entered a restricted area trying to take a selfie and fell to his death.

Mount Hua, China

Also known as Huashan Mountain, Mount Hua is known for its steep and narrow paths and is considered "the world's most dangerous hike." Planks are bolted into the mountain at 7,000 feet high, and tourists are required to wear a harness as they traverse along the mountain. While the exact number isn't known, there are reportedly as many as 100 fatal falls from Huashan every year. In 2019, a Chinese student fell to her death while taking a selfie.

Mount Vesuvius, Italy

The volcano is known for destroying the historic city of Pompeii in 79 A.D. While Mount Vesuvius is still an active volcano, the most recent eruption was in 1944, during World War II. In July 2022, a 23-year-old American tourist fell into Mount Vesuvius after he wandered onto an unauthorized path and attempted to take a selfie. He survived with a only few cuts and bruises.

Pamplona, Spain

The Running of the Bulls in Pamplona is a tradition in Spain that dates back to the 13th century, originally as a way for cattle herders to easily transport their animals. Now it has become a thrill-seeking competition as people rush alongside the bulls, trying not to get trampled. However, in 2015 a Spanish man was gored to death by a bull while trying to film himself. Then in 2019, an American man was nearly killed when he was gored by a bull in his neck while trying to take a video of himself at the event.

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

Croatia's oldest and largest national park boasts beautiful waterfalls, lakes and natural scenery. In 2015, a 54-year-old Slovak tourist fell to her death while trying to take a photo of the scenery.

A year later in 2016, a Canadian tourist fell about 230 feet while trying to take a selfie and miraculously survived. After the incident, the Croatian Mountain Service said in a 2016 Twitter post, "Dear tourists, we respect you. It's time for you to start respecting yourself. So, stop making stupid and dangerous selfies. Thank you."

Trolltunga Rock, Norway

This picturesque cliff is visited by thousands of tourists every year, but has no safety rail. In September 2015, a 24-year-old Australian student fell to her death while she was posing for a photo, according to some media reports. But her family disputed that claim and said she was trying to step around people who were taking photos at the cliff when she lost her balance.

Yosemite National Park, Calif.

Yosemite was designated a World Heritage Site in 1984 and features granite cliffs, waterfalls, giant sequoia trees and clear streams. In 2018, a total of three people fell to their death while trying to take selfies at Yosemite, including a couple from San Francisco and an Israeli teen.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to keep a safe distance from wildlife and to never put your life at risk for a picture.