10 semi-bold NBA & college hoops predictions with Chris Vernon | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor reunites with Chris Vernon on the latest episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, delivering 10 semi-bold predictions for the NBA season's remainder and the NBA Draft. KOC and Verno kick off sharing discontent with the Memphis Grizzlies' performance and speculate that both the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers might miss the NBA Finals.

The guys also suggest that a healthy Kawhi Leonard may make a dangerous run in the NBA Playoffs, that Chicago's Josh Giddey could be in line for a huge payday this offseason and Verno goes off on the league, predicting that massive competitive balance changes will come this offseason to address tanking and star players resting.

Finally, the pair close out with two NBA draft-themed predictions coming out of the ongoing NCAA tournament.

(2:30) - Memphis will miss the playoffs

(11:05) - CLE & OKC will miss NBA Finals

(17:05) - OKC sweeps their first-round series

(21:35) - LAC wins at least 3 playoff games

(26:15) - Josh Giddey becomes $100 million man

(30:25) - Dame/Giannis duo will fail & Milwaukee cleans house

(38:45) - NBA enacts sweeping competitive balance changes to appease TV partners

(52:20) - Nique Clifford is a lottery pick this June

(56:50) - Boogie Fland is drafted as a first rounder

