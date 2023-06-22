My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero selling personal instruments & gear with Reverb shop

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero is the latest artist to launch their own shop with the online gear marketplace Reverb.

Among the items Iero is parting ways with include various used instruments, amps and personal memorabilia, such as an early 2000s Fender Telecaster 72 Deluxe Reissue guitar.

"I loved using this guitar on MCR's The Black Parade touring cycle, but the time has come to pass it on to another deserving player," Iero says. "It even appeared on our performance of 'Famous Last Words' when we played The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

Iero's Reverb shop will open June 28. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Other rockers who've opened their own Reverb shop include Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!