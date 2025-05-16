My Chemical Romance unearths 2005 BBC performance of 'Helena'

Reprise Records
By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance has unearthed a 2005 BBC Radio 1 performance of their song "Helena."

The recording is one of the bonus tracks included on the upcoming deluxe reissue of MCR's 2004 album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

You can listen to the "Helena" performance now via digital outlets.

The Three Cheers reissue also includes the original album remixed and remastered. It's due out June 6.

My Chemical Romance will be throwing it back to another classic album, 2006's The Black Parade, by playing it in full on a summer stadium tour, launching in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!