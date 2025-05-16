My Chemical Romance unearths 2005 BBC performance of 'Helena'

My Chemical Romance has unearthed a 2005 BBC Radio 1 performance of their song "Helena."

The recording is one of the bonus tracks included on the upcoming deluxe reissue of MCR's 2004 album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

You can listen to the "Helena" performance now via digital outlets.

The Three Cheers reissue also includes the original album remixed and remastered. It's due out June 6.

My Chemical Romance will be throwing it back to another classic album, 2006's The Black Parade, by playing it in full on a summer stadium tour, launching in July.

