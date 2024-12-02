My Chemical Romance pays tribute to late former drummer Bob Bryar

My Chemical Romance in Concert at the Heineken Music Hall in Amsterdam - June 5, 2007

My Chemical Romance has shared a tribute to the band's late former drummer, Bob Bryar.

The "Helena" rockers write in an Instagram post, "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Bob Bryar, our former bandmate and an important part of the history of My Chemical Romance."

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family at this time," the post continues. "May he rest in peace."

TMZ reported on Friday that Bryar was found dead in his Tennessee home on Nov. 26. He was 44.

Bryar joined My Chem in 2004 in place of original drummer Matt Pelissier. He played on the band's influential 2006 album, The Black Parade, before parting ways with MCR in 2010.

In recent years, Bryar began auctioning off items from his My Chem days, including a Black Parade-era costume and the drum set he played during the band's 2005 performance on the MTV Video Music Awards. In announcing the drum kit auction in 2021, Bryar said he was "permanently closing the book on my drumming days."

