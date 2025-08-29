My Chemical Romance, Twenty One Pilots, Evanescence & more nominated for best group VMA

My Chemical Romance, Twenty One Pilots and Evanescence are among the bands nominated in the newly announced best group category for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Other nominees include Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, All Time Low and The Marías.

The best group winner will be determined by a bracket-style fan vote, which begins Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. ET via the @MTV Instagram Story. The final round closes Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

The previously announced best rock VMA nominees include Twenty One Pilots' "The Contract," Evanescence's "Afterlife," Coldplay's "ALL MY LOVE," Green Day's "One Eyed Bastard," Linkin Park's "The Emptiness Machine" and Lenny Kravitz's "Honey."

The best alternative nominees are Imagine Dragons' "Wake Up," The Marías' "Back to Me," mgk and Jelly Roll's "Lonely Road," sombr's "Back to Friends," Lola Young's "Messy" and Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song."

The 2025 VMAs will air live coast to coast Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, and stream on Paramount+. Sombr is among the performers.

